Sneaky Squirrel Drives Groundsmen Nuts With Etihad Stadium Pitch Invasion

A sneaky squirrel became the focus of attention before Manchester City’s Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24 as it successfully evaded attempts to be removed from the ground before it became trapped in a corner.The grey squirrel refused to be captured by two groundsmen, who had tried to trap it with a brush before it ran to the corner flag and was picked up by a steward.A video of the squirrel’s pitch invasion shared to YouTube on October 24 by William Kwiatkowski had earned over 1,300 views at the time of writing. Credit: William Kwiatkowski via Storyful