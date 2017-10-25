Cheering Crowds Greet Philippine Soldiers Who Fought in Marawi

Special Action Force soldiers who fought in Marawi were greeted by large crowds as they marched through Metro Manila on October 25.The soldiers marched to their Taguig headquarters as crowds chanted and waved Philippine flags, as seen in this footage.President Rodrigo Duterte announced on October 17 that Marawi had been liberated from Islamist militants.Fighting erupted in Marawi on May 23, after local and national police forces launched a raid to capture Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who had pledged loyalty to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Credit: Philippine National Police via Storyful