House Offers Condolences to Linda Burney After Sudden Death of Son

Both major parties came together on October 25 to support Labor frontbencher Linda Burney, who took a leave of absence following the sudden death of her son.The Labor frontbencher and opposition human services member said her 33-year-old son died in Sydney on Monday night. She said in a statement that she would be taking a leave of absence.“I wish to advise that my beloved son, Binni Kirkbright-Burney was found dead last night at our family home in Sydney,” Burney said.“I returned to Sydney last night to be with him this one last time. Binni is 33 years old. He is a caring and loving man. He has struggled with mental health and with addiction. He tried so hard to conquer his demons, as I and my family have tried so hard to support him in every way we could.“I don’t know what life will be like without him.”Politicians in Federal Parliament and members of the Canberra Press Gallery offered their support to Burney. On Tuesday morning, both major parties came together to extend their condolences to her family in an emotional speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.Burney, a Wiradjuri woman, made history in 2016 when she became the first Indigenous female MP to be elected to Parliament. Credit: Australian Parliament House via Storyful