The Royal Australian Air Force, as part of its current operation, Spartan Dawn, landed a 30-tonne Spartan aircraft on the Nullarbor plain – which is a working highway in the desert.In a video released by the RAAF on October 23, the Italian-made small-load transport, which can carry 40 troops, 21 stretchered patients and 8100kg cargo, was landed aside the highway at the Nullarbor, while trucks drove past. Credit: Royal Australian Air Force via Storyful