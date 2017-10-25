The Talk - Michelle Williams to Justin Timberlake: 'You Better Bring Janet'

Destiny's Child singer and guest co-host Michelle Williams weighs in on Justin Timberlake being named the 2018 Super Bowl Half Time show performer. Critics say this lets him off the hook for the "wardrobe malfunction" moment with Janet Jackson, while Janet is allegedly still being punished for it. Williams, who joined Beyonce and Kelly Rowland for a Destiny's Child reunion at the 2013 Super Bowl, says "Bring her out there. Justin, I respect your musicianship, but honey, if you want to have a show as close to Queen B, you better bring Janet, yes, you better bring "NSYNC and everybody out there. Of course, it's one of the greatest things that you could ever do as an entertainer. I would love to see Janet come out there."