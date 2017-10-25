News

The Talk - Michelle Williams to Justin Timberlake: 'You Better Bring Janet'

Destiny's Child singer and guest co-host Michelle Williams weighs in on Justin Timberlake being named the 2018 Super Bowl Half Time show performer. Critics say this lets him off the hook for the "wardrobe malfunction" moment with Janet Jackson, while Janet is allegedly still being punished for it. Williams, who joined Beyonce and Kelly Rowland for a Destiny's Child reunion at the 2013 Super Bowl, says "Bring her out there. Justin, I respect your musicianship, but honey, if you want to have a show as close to Queen B, you better bring Janet, yes, you better bring "NSYNC and everybody out there. Of course, it's one of the greatest things that you could ever do as an entertainer. I would love to see Janet come out there."

Latest

0401_0500_nat_party
0:28

Police called in to break up out-of-control party in Perth
0401_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:02

Newsbreak - April 1
0401_0500_nat_hawking
1:42

Family and friends farewell Steven Hawking at funeral in Cambridge
0401_0500_nat_housefire
0:13

House goes up in flames in Adelaide
0401_0500_nat_kid
1:18

Desperate search underway for missing little boy in regional NSW
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
0401_0500_nat_crash
0:27

72-year-old killed in Brisbane car crash
0331_1800_wa_marrow
1:52

World-wide search underway to help boy get bone marrow transplant

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'