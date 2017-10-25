Flight attendant falls out of cabin pre-flight

Video has emerged showing an injured flight attendant on the tarmac after falling out of a stationary airplane.

In the video, filmed on October 23 in Shenzhen City in southeastern China's Guangdong Province, the China Eastern Airlines worker is seen on the ground surrounded by airport crew and medical staff.

She reportedly fell 2.7-metres from the plane, suffering broken bones and scratches.

According to reports, she may have lost her balance when she tried to close the cabin door pre-flight.

The flight was delayed for two hours.