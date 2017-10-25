Council becomes first in UK to introduce a robot
A council has become the first in the UK to introduce a ROBOT as part of its social care team. 'Pepper' will be used with vulnerable patients such as those with dementia and children with learning difficulties to keep them amused. The child-sized gadget can speak 12 different languages and communicates through videos and sensory games. It is currently the first robot with the ability to recognise principal human emotions and adapt its own behaviour to make independent decisions.