Construction Crew Finds Five-Foot Alligator Blocking Pipe in Florida

Construction workers in Indiantown, Florida, who were unclogging a large underground pipe had to call a local trapper when they discovered a five-foot alligator on Monday, October 23.According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crew was working on a construction project when they came across the alligator, which then tried to evade the workers by running into an underground pipe on the site.Police said a local trapper was called to remove the reptile. A video shared to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows the alligator being led off-site by the trapper and a construction worker.The clip had earned 9,200 views at the time of writing. Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful