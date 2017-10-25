Flooded North Carolina Creek Floats Unattended Vehicle Away

Torrential rains caused flash flooding in Boone, North Carolina, on Monday, October 23, especially at Boone Mall, where Boone Creek overflowed into the parking lot and carried at least one unattended vehicle away.A powerful storm struck Monday from upstate South Carolina, across North Carolina to Virginia, spawning at least one tornado near Spartanburg, South Carolina. A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway was closed when officials found a major section of the road washed out in the rain.The flooding closed several other roads in the large area affected by the storm, and thousands of customers were without power. Credit: YouTube/Ken Ketchie via Storyful