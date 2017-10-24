News

Federal government spends over $170,000 taking food pictures

Olympic Media managing editor Katie Frates reacts on 'Fox & Friends First.'

0402_1800_PER-Bailey
1:44

The moment young boy made call that saved his mother's life
0402_1800_PER-Danishar
1:27

Doctors say electric shock victim Denishar Woods could walk again
0402_1800_BRI-Train
1:29

Man who allegedly drove stolen car car into train charged
0402_1800_PER-Albany
0:46

Fisherman dies after being swept from rocks near Albany
0402_1800_PER-Crash
1:08

One dead as car and motorbikes collide on busy highway
0402_1800_BRI-CommGamesVillage
2:08

Inside the Commonwealth Games athletes' village
0402_1800_BRI-Iris
3:22

Flood warnings issued ahead of possible heavy rain falls
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'