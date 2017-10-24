Police Vehicle Rammed by Car Thieves in Brisbane

A police vehicle was rammed by an allegedly stolen car in Mount Gravatt East, a suburb of Brisbane, on Tuesday, October 24.Police said they were attempting to intercept a vehicle at a drive-through of a fast food restaurant on Pine Mountain Road when the suspected car thieves were buying food at around 10 am. The driver then hit the police vehicle before crashing into another car and a bin, as seen towards the end of this footage.Police appeal to the public to identify the male driver, a male front seat passenger and female rear passenger. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful