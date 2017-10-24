Woman With Terminal Cancer Voices Support for Voluntary Euthanasia

A Sunshine Coast woman with terminal breast cancer voiced her support for voluntary euthanasia on Tuesday, October 24, four days after Victoria’s lower house of parliament passed a relevant bill.Donna Penny, author of a children’s book that aims at helping young people cope the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, published a video on Tuesday saying she was “all for” the legislation and that people suffering at the end of their lives should be given a choice.Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews introduced a bill for voluntary assisted dying to parliament on September 20. He recounted stories of people’s suffering in his support of the legislation on October 17. The bill was approved by the lower house on October 20 and will now go to a final vote in the upper house next week. Credit: Facebook/Why My Mummy via Storyful?