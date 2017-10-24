Trees Torn Down by Possible Tornado in Spartanburg

A storm caused severe damage in the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23.A video shared on Instagram by Rhakeem Vanderburg revealed a row of toppled trees near Spartanburg Community College after the area was hit by a possible tornado. Thousands of residents were left without power after the storm hit and there was significant damage to property across the city, according to the Spartanburg Herald Journal. Credit: Instagram/ Rhakeem Vanderburg via Storyful