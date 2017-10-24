Possible Tornado Damages Buildings Near Spartanburg

Damage was reported after a possible tornado accompanied by high winds blew through Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23.Meteorologists told GoUpstate.com they were “reasonably confident” a tornado had touched down, but the National Weather Service could not confirm until Tuesday.The storm caused at least 20 vehicle collisions, property damage and trees in the roadway along Interstate 85 Business in Spartanburg. This video was taken along the interstate. Damage was also reported at Spartanburg Community College, as seen in the video. Credit: Facebook/Shelia Antley Counts via Storyful