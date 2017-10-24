Portuguese Air Force Rescues 182 Migrants in the Mediterranean Sea

The Portuguese Air Force rescued 182 migrants on October 21 in the Mediterranean Sea. Ten vessels were located by the crew of the C-295M fleet of the 502 Squadron, according to a press release from the Portuguese Air Force.All passengers were rescued and were found in good health.According to Medicines sans Frontieres, nearly 2,500 migrants lost their lives attempting to cross the Mediterranean between January and August this year. Credit: Twitter/fap_emfa via Storyful