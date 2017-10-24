Kurds at UN Compound in Erbil Protest Iraqi Show of Force in Kirkuk

Kurdish protesters demonstrated on October 23 outside the UN Compound in Erbil, Iraq, the capital of the regional Kurdish government, on last week’s show of force in Kirkuk by Iraq’s military.In these videos, protesters holding and wearing Kurdish flags chanted in front of the UN compound. In this video, several protesters climb a structure and wave the Kurdish flag.Iraqi government forces took control of Kirkuk and other areas in the north of Iraq from Kurdish militias after a referendum on Kurdish independence was held on September 25 that overwhelmingly favored creation of an independent Kurdistan. Credit: Facebook/Mostafa Sexo via Storyful