Trump disputes call with soldier’s widow, says it was ‘respectful conversation’
President Trump disputes the claim by the wife of slain Army Sgt. La David Johnson that he couldn’t remember her husband’s name during his phone call with her. Myeshia Johnson appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday morning and said that it “hurt me the most” that Trump couldn’t remember Johnson’s name. Trump tweeted after the interview that it was a “very respectful conversation” and said Johnson’s name “without hesitation.”