Duterte Meets Troops as Government Announces End to Military Operations in Marawi

The Philippine government announced the end of military operations in the city of Marawi on October 23, days after President Rodrigo Duterte said the city had been liberated from its occupation by militants linked to the Islamic State.Government forces had been fighting to retake control of the southern city after militants from the Maute group seized control on May 23.The Philippine government released footage on October 23 of what it said was Duterte meeting and expressing his gratitude to soldiers who took part in the liberation of Marawi. Credit: RTVMalacanang via Storyful