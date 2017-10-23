Roads Flooded in Central Japan Neighbourhood as Typhoon Lan Makes Landfall

Typhoon Lan has killed at least five people in Japan after heavy rain and strong winds hit the country, according to the Japan Times.This video shows a flooded street near Ogaki station in Gifu prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday, October 22. Heavy rain reached parts of central Japan on Sunday and Monday as Typhoon Lan made landfall. Flights and trains were cancelled after whole communities in the country were flooded, according to Kyodo News. Credit: YouTube/ 情報ステーション via Storyful