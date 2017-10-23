Typhoon Lan Churns Sea at Japan's Mikurajima Island

Two people have died and at least ten people have been injured after Typhoon Lan hit Japan’s home islands over the weekend.This video filmed inside a car on the north side of the volcanic island of Mikurajima shows waves crashing high on the coastline as the effects of the typhoon were felt on Monday, October 23. The island is situated about 120 miles south of Tokyo and is a popular destination for dolphin watching. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned high waves were likely as the typhoon brought heavy rainfall and high winds, according to the Japan Times. The typhoon claimed the lives of two people in southwestern Japan, the newspaper reported. Credit: Instagram/alonewolfu via Storyful