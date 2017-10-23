Hailstones Pelt Toowoomba and Southeast Queensland

Hailstones pelted Cotswold Hills near Toowoomba, Queensland, on October 23 as the southeast region of the state braced for hail and damaging winds brought by thunderstorms.The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeast Queensland, warning of “large hailstones and damaging winds.”Courier Mail reported that heavy rain hit the Brisbane area on Monday. A funnel cloud was also spotted west of the city. Credit: Facebook/Beau Clifford via Storyful