Shia Iraqi Militias Arrive at Syrian Border to Fight Islamic State

The armored brigade of the Al-Abbas Combat Division, a Shia militia allied with the Iraqi government, drove toward the city of Al-Qaim, located on the Syrian border with Iraq on October 22.In this video, a convoy of military equipment is parked on the side of the road. Al-Abbas Combat Brigade is written on the sides of some of the vehicles, which are flying Iraqi flags.The brigade is heading toward a town on the Syrian border that is just south of Deir Ezzor to fight Islamic State troops there, local media reported.Syrian government forces and their allies have made gains against Islamic State forces near Deir Ezzor, capturing the city of Al-Mayadeen. At the same time, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said they captured important oil fields located to the west of Deir Ezzor on October 22. Credit: Facebook/Al-Abbas Combat Division via Storyful