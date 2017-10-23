Former West Virginia Tool Plant Burns Creating Towering Plumes of Smoke

A former tool plant burned in Parkersburg, West Virginia on October 21, sending up towers of black smoke.The cause of the fire is still unknown, and local news sources said it is expected to burn for days.The 400,000 square foot facility caught fire in the early morning of October 21 and contained plastic materials. No one was injured, but local news outlets said the West Virginia Department for Environmental Protection advised citizens to avoid contact with the smoke. Credit: Tim Garretson via Storyful