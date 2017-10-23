Typhoon Lan Brings Flooding to Wakayama as it Moves Along Southern Japanese Coast

On Sunday, October 22 Typhoon Lan Typhoon brought heavy rain and rough waves to the southern shores of Japan after it had been expected to impact Japan’s remote Daito Islands.The center of Lan was predicted to make landfall south of Tokyo by early Monday morning, by which point it would be a category 2 or 3 equivalent, according to the Weather Channel.This video shows heavy rain and flooding in Shingu City, located in the Wakayama Prefecture along the southern coast of the Kansai Region.Shingu had recorded more than two feet of rainfall since the morning of Friday, October 20. Credit: YouTube/Masahiro Yamashita via Storyful