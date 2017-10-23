News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Protesters in Khanaqin Run from Gunshots, At Least One Killed

Iraqi forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Khanaqin, Iraq, located on the border with Iran, killing at least one on October 19.In this video, crowds run down the road away from gunfire, echoing in the background. Many are carrying or wearing Kurdish flags.In a second video, the body of a man who has been shot in the head lies on the road. The man’s body appears in other footage of the incident. The local hospital said one person was killed and six injured.Locals took to the street in anger after what they said was abuse of locals by militias aligned with the Iraqi government.Other video from the scene shows protests yelling, “Get out!” at Iraqi forces, who then fire into the crowd.Iraqi forces entered Khanaqin on October 17 as part of a wide-scale operation against Kurdish-held areas in the wake of an independence referendum. Credit: Facebook/Khanaqin City via Storyful

Latest

0325_1800_nsw_march
2:09

America marches as one to protest gun violence
0325_1800_nsw_cashsplash
1:44

Premier and Opposition Leader campaigning in Penrith
0325_1800_nsw_crash
1:17

Blacktown residents pull survivors from burning car wreck
0325_1800_nsw_mehajer
1:00

Salim Mehajer in trouble for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs
Wallaby races through carpark, headed for supermarket doors
0:11

Wallaby races through carpark, headed for supermarket doors
Two flee after fiery car crash
0:52

Two flee after fiery car crash
0325_0700_nat_newsbreak
4:54

News Break - March 25
0325_0700_nat_flight
0:30

Australia's first direct flight to London takes off

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'