Protesters in Khanaqin Run from Gunshots, At Least One Killed

Iraqi forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Khanaqin, Iraq, located on the border with Iran, killing at least one on October 19.In this video, crowds run down the road away from gunfire, echoing in the background. Many are carrying or wearing Kurdish flags.In a second video, the body of a man who has been shot in the head lies on the road. The man’s body appears in other footage of the incident. The local hospital said one person was killed and six injured.Locals took to the street in anger after what they said was abuse of locals by militias aligned with the Iraqi government.Other video from the scene shows protests yelling, “Get out!” at Iraqi forces, who then fire into the crowd.Iraqi forces entered Khanaqin on October 17 as part of a wide-scale operation against Kurdish-held areas in the wake of an independence referendum. Credit: Facebook/Khanaqin City via Storyful