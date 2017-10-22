SUV blocks ambulance carrying sick baby for 15 minutes

Police in India have filed charges against the driver of an SUV for blocking an ambulance carrying a sick baby for 15 minutes on a busy road in Ernakularm, Kerala.

Nirmal Jose ignored the desperate honking of the ambulance driver, who was transporting a newborn battling for breath.

He refused to make way and continued to drive in front slowing it down considerably.

The ambulance was moving the infant from a private hospital to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery when the SUV overtook it near GTN Junction.

A video shot by an ambulance staff member shows Jose persistently staying in front with his hazard lights on.

After the video went viral, police filed a case of rash and negligent driving against him.

The local Transport officials also served a show-cause notice to Jose and are reportedly planning to cancel his driving license.

A few media reports quoted Jose saying he was trying to help the ambulance by clearing traffic.

But the ambulance driver Madhu dismissed the claim and said: “It normally takes around 15 minutes to clear the stretch and reach Kalamassery Medical College. But it took us nearly 35 minutes on Thursday because of the incident.”