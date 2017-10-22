Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 15 in Attack on Kabul Military Academy Minibus

At least 15 soldiers and cadets were killed on Saturday, October 21, when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed car into a minibus leaving Afghanistan’s top military academy in Kabul, the second deadly bombing attack in 24 hours in the capital.The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. A suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday night killed at least 50.“Army personnel were coming out of Marshal Fahim University when a suicide bomber in a car targeted them," Ministry of Defence spokesman Dawlat Wazari told Reuters. "Fifteen soldiers who were there for training were killed and four others were wounded.” Credit: YouTube/TOLOnews via Storyful