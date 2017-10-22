Hundreds of Thousands of Protesters Flood Barcelona Streets in Catalonia Demonstrations

Some 450,000 protesters gathered in Barcelona’s city center on Saturday, October 21, to speak out against the imprisonment of two civil pro-independence leaders, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, according to El Pais.Protesters marched through the Spanish city’s streets carrying signs that read, “Freedom, we want you at home.”Catalan President Carles Puigdemont also attended the demonstration. Other members of the Catalan government flanked him, after Spanish administrators announced they would invoke article 155 of the Constitution, allowing them to remove Puigdemont and the rest of the current Catalan government and establish open elections. Credit: Eduard Torrent Pairo via Storyful