News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Rebels Motorcycle Gang Bikies Arrive in Tasmania for Chapter Anniversary

Hundreds of riders arriving in Tasmania on October 19 for a Rebels motorcycle gang gathering were met by a major police operation who screened them for drugs as they landed ashore by ferry.Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the founding of Tasmanian chapter for the motorcycle group, police from every state and territory in the country and the National Anti-Gang Squad prepared for what they said was the single largest gathering of bikes in the state’s history, ABC reported.On Thursday morning, about 100 bikers were screened for drugs when they rolled out from the Spirit of Tasmania ferry terminal in East Devonport, ahead of a national run to Hobart along the state’s east coast. Three of the members tested positive for drugs and a police spokesperson said there were also unlicensed drivers and unregistered motorcyclists among the group.The bikers said they will be attending a gathering at the chapter’s clubhouse in Hobart over the weekend. The Mercury reported the operation was a show of force, with Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie decrying the gang and their presence in her state. Credit: Facebook/John Clark via Storyful

Latest

0329_1800_qld_tax
1:41

Tax fraud mastermind jailed after scamming $450 million
0329_1800_Syd_rain
2:08

New warnings for more heavy rain
0329_1800_qld_firefighters
1:36

Firefighters battle exploding petrol tanker on Queensland’s outback
0329_1800_syd_meerkat
0:19

Meerkat pups make their first steps at Symbio Wildlife Park
0329_1800_Syd_auction
1:34

Police raid auctions can save you big on jewellery
0329_1800_sa_
1:23

Premier ticks off election promises
0329_1800_sa_easter
1:31

Shoppers scramble for Easter food
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'