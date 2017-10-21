Rebels Motorcycle Gang Bikies Arrive in Tasmania for Chapter Anniversary

Hundreds of riders arriving in Tasmania on October 19 for a Rebels motorcycle gang gathering were met by a major police operation who screened them for drugs as they landed ashore by ferry.Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the founding of Tasmanian chapter for the motorcycle group, police from every state and territory in the country and the National Anti-Gang Squad prepared for what they said was the single largest gathering of bikes in the state’s history, ABC reported.On Thursday morning, about 100 bikers were screened for drugs when they rolled out from the Spirit of Tasmania ferry terminal in East Devonport, ahead of a national run to Hobart along the state’s east coast. Three of the members tested positive for drugs and a police spokesperson said there were also unlicensed drivers and unregistered motorcyclists among the group.The bikers said they will be attending a gathering at the chapter’s clubhouse in Hobart over the weekend. The Mercury reported the operation was a show of force, with Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie decrying the gang and their presence in her state. Credit: Facebook/John Clark via Storyful