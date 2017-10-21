Saltwater Crocodiles Feast on Cow in Northern Australia's Mary River

A group of saltwater crocodiles were seen feasting on a cow in Australia’s Northern Territory on October 2.Nine-year-old local Banjo Rowe captured the rare footage while fishing with his father at Corroboree Billabong on the Mary River, southeast of Darwin. The Rowe family believes there were as many as 23 crocodiles feeding on the remnants of the cow.The river has the highest density of saltwater crocodiles in the world but it is extremely unusual to see so many of the animals feeding together at once, according to news reports.The video was shared on the Facebook page belonging to Grahame Webb, who is the chairman of the international Crocodile Specialist Group and owner of Darwin’s Crocodylus Park. Credit: Banjo Rowe via Storyful