News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Three Men Arrested After Shot Fired at Protesters Near Richard Spencer Speech

Police in Gainesville, Florida, arrested three Texas men after a gun was fired at protesters near white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at the University of Florida on Thursday, October 19.A police statement said Tyler Tenbrink, 28, of Richmond, Texas; William Fears, 30, of Pasadena, Texas; and Colton Fears, 28, also of Pasadena, were charged with attempted homicide. Colton and William Fears were identified as brothers by police, and police said at least two of the men are connected to extremist groups. Tenbrink was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.Police said the three men got into an argument with a group of protesters after stopping the Jeep in which they were riding. The men threatened protesters, offered Nazi salutes and shouted chants about Hitler to the group near a bus stop, police said.Police said Tenbrink produced a handgun during the altercation, and the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot at the protesters. He fired a single shot at the group, which missed and struck a nearby building, according to police.One of the victims recorded and reported the Jeep’s license plate.An off-duty Alachua County sheriff’s deputy was on his way home from working at the Spencer speech when he began searching for and then found the Jeep, police said. Local and state police pulled it over on I-75 and arrested the three men.The three men remain in the Alachua County Jail, the Fears brothers on a $1 million bond and Tenbrink on a $3 million bond. Credit: Gainesville Police Department via Storyful

Latest

0325_1800_nsw_march
2:09

America marches as one to protest gun violence
0325_1800_nsw_cashsplash
1:44

Premier and Opposition Leader campaigning in Penrith
0325_1800_nsw_crash
1:17

Blacktown residents pull survivors from burning car wreck
0325_1800_nsw_mehajer
1:00

Salim Mehajer in trouble for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs
Wallaby races through carpark, headed for supermarket doors
0:11

Wallaby races through carpark, headed for supermarket doors
Two flee after fiery car crash
0:52

Two flee after fiery car crash
0325_0700_nat_newsbreak
4:54

News Break - March 25
0325_0700_nat_flight
0:30

Australia's first direct flight to London takes off

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'