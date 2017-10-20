Adorable Toddler Steals the Show at Halftime Performance

An adorable two-year-old melted hearts at a halftime performance at Southwood High School, Louisiana, on September 30.A video shared to Facebook by Micah Malone of her super-cute daughter Ollie, shows the tyke following the band and dancers during the show. Clad in an adorable blue and white dance uniform, Ollie does an incredible job keeping up with the routine.Both Ollie’s mom, and her dad Cody, teach at the high school.“She has been able to spend time with the girls and participate in different events,” Micah, who is also the dance coach, told Storyful. Credit: Facebook/Micah Malone via Storyful