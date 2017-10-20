Iraqi Army Delegation Visits Mosul Dam After Capture From Kurds

Among the sites taken by Iraqi forces in their recent operations in Kurdish areas of the country was the Mosul Dam, once held by Islamic State.Eight Iraqi fighters were reported to have been killed during clashes with Kurdish forces at the dam, prior to the latter’s withdrawal. Included among the casualties was Ahmed Obeidi, one of the leaders of the government-aligned Hashd al-Shaabi militia, Rudaw said.This footage was shared by a Mosul-based media outlet and and shows an inspection of the dam site. Credit: YouTube/Al-Mawsleya via Storyful