House raid finds $100,000 worth of drugs

Police arrested a 32-year-old man after large amounts of cannabis, steroids and ice were found.

'Millions' of birds flee from storm
'Millions' of birds flee from storm
Melania Trump's comments on Stormy Daniels' interview
Multiple bomb scares in Washington DC
Childcare centres close
Over 40 rescued as rain drenches far north Queensland
Suspected drunk driver to face court
Labor to protect pensioners
Australian Federal Government expels Russian diplomats

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'