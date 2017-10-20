Protesters Call for Firing of Officers during Third Anniversary Rally of Laquan Shooting

Protesters gathering outside the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on Thursday, October 19, called for the firing of four police officers connected to the fatal shooting of a Chicago teenager on the third anniversary of his death.The officers connected with the shooting were alleged to have made false reports exaggerating the threat that McDonald posed that night in an attempt to cover up the case.“They (the officers) cannot be trusted in none of these buildings. We must demand that Rahm Emanuel come out here and… start the procedure of firing,” said one of the rally leaders to resounding applause and cheering.Laquan McDonald, 17, was shot 16 times by ex-officer Jason Van Dyke on October 20, 2014. An investigative report and a court-order release of a police dash-cam video sparked citywide protests; the date of the killing was dubbed as Laquan Day, in honor of the slain teen.Since the incident, two officers connected with the shooting retired as they neared the mandatory retiring age with four others still remaining with the force, Chicago Tribune reported. Credit: YouTube/Mark Clements via Storyful