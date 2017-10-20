Holden Workers Leave Factory For The Last Time

Holden workers left their factory in Adelaide’s north one last time as the Australian carmaker closed on October 20, after 69 years of operation.This video shows people waving at the workers.The last car rolled of the production line in the presence of around 1,000 past and present workers, who attended a farewell ceremony, local media reported. Holden’s closure marked an end of Australia’s car manufacturing.Nearly 1,000 Holden workers had lost their jobs as a result of the plant closure, according to ABC. Credit: Instagram/brev_atlas via Storyful