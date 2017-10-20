Chicago Protesters Mark Third Anniversary of Laquan McDonald Police Shooting

Protesters gathered outside the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on October 19, to mark the three-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager by police.Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by ex-officer Jason Van Dyke on October 20, 2014. Officials originally told the media McDonald was holding a small knife and looked like he was trying to run away when he saw police cruisers coming towards him, noting it was a case of self-defence.However, an investigative report and a court-order release of the video sparked citywide protests; the date of the killing was dubbed as Laquan Day, in honor of the slain teen.The video shows protesters holding up signs and chanting in memory of McDonald and other members of the community killed by police officers. Chicago saw 92 fatal shootings in the last six years, with almost four out of five of those shot being African-American males. Credit: Twitter/blagojevism via Storyful