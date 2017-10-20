News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Chicago Protesters Mark Third Anniversary of Laquan McDonald Police Shooting

Protesters gathered outside the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on October 19, to mark the three-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager by police.Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by ex-officer Jason Van Dyke on October 20, 2014. Officials originally told the media McDonald was holding a small knife and looked like he was trying to run away when he saw police cruisers coming towards him, noting it was a case of self-defence.However, an investigative report and a court-order release of the video sparked citywide protests; the date of the killing was dubbed as Laquan Day, in honor of the slain teen.The video shows protesters holding up signs and chanting in memory of McDonald and other members of the community killed by police officers. Chicago saw 92 fatal shootings in the last six years, with almost four out of five of those shot being African-American males. Credit: Twitter/blagojevism via Storyful

Latest

0414_0700_nat_choke
0:23

Sydney choking attack arrest
0414_0700_nat_newsbreak
1:49

News break - April 14
0414_0700_nat_crickdeal
0:23

New era for cricket broadcasting
0414_0700_nat_ferrell
0:25

Will Ferrell car crash
0414_0700_nat_WH
0:36

Book of White House secrets
0414_0700_nat_gas
0:23

Sydney gas explosion
0413_1800_wa_eating
0:20

Another driver caught eating behind the wheel
0413_1800_wa_dolphin
1:03

Wild dolphin filmed giving birth for the first time in Australia

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'