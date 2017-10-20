Air Berlin Pilots Pull Dramatic Take-Off Stunt for Last Long-Haul Flight

Air Berlin pilots pulled a dramatic stunt by staging a flypast at Duesseldorf Airport on the airline’s final long-haul flight Monday, October 16.The video shows the Airbus A330 from Miami fly low over the runway before banking sharply over the terminal. Reuters reported that Air Berlin had suspended the two pilots of Flight AB7001.Air Berlin filed for insolvency on August 15 and Lufthansa has announced it would buy part of the airline’s operations.Mylos Besselingitza captured dramatic footage of the go-around, which alarmed some of the passengers at the airport. Credit: Mylos Besseling via Storyful