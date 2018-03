Heavy rains caused river basins to swell and water to fill the streets in and around Piparo, Trinidad and Tobago, on October 18, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.The service emphasized that the country was not under any tropical storm watch or warning, but that precipitation from the ‘Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone’ caused riverine flooding rather than flash flooding. Credit: Instagram/Neera Ramsubhag via Storyful