Schoolgirl survives being hit by truck with helmet

A 10-year-old girl cheated death after she survived being crushed by a 3.5 tonne truck as she rode her new bike - because she was wearing a £30 cycling helmet. Amy Darlaston was left screaming in agony when a JCB forklift truck ploughed into her as she was cycling along with pals in a field near her home. The youngster was airlifted to hospital after the horror collision and was treated for a broken collarbone as well as cuts and bruises. Mum Donna, 36, had recently bought her a £30 helmet to go with the £170 bike - which was left in three shattered pieces by the impact of the crash.