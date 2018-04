Pollution is killing over 50,000 Britons and nine million across the globe each year. Pollution has been blamed on killing 50,235 or 8.30 per cent of all UK deaths in 2015. Overall the rate of death attributable to pollution in the UK was 78.68 per 100,000 deaths. Most of these deaths are due to non-communicable diseases caused by pollution such as heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).