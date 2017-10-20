Train reverses back into UK station after failing to stop

A train failed to stop at Stevenage station in the UK on Thursday morning and later reversed back to the platform to allow passengers off and on the locomotive.

A video, which was captured by commuter Tamsin Brooks, showed the train reversing back to the platform.

Brooks, who arrived late at the station, believed she had missed her normal 8:32 train to King's Cross but was delighted to find her train reversing back into the station to pick her up.