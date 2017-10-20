FURTHER FOOTAGE: Huge fire guts iconic Yangon hotel

Eyewitness video has emerged filmed by a guest of a huge fire that swept through an iconic hotel in Yangon overnight.

In video filmed on Thursday (October 19), the fire can be seen raging at the Kandawgyi Palace Hotel as firefighters spray water at it in an effort to contain it.

Justin Lancy tells Newsflare: "My wife was a guest at Kandawgyi Palace Hotel in Yangon when, at 3am, a fire swept through the teakwood building.

"This video was shot directly in front of the hotel just after she made her way out of the hotel and while the fire was still growing."

At least one person has died, according to local media.