Painter dazzles churchgoers with performance

A painter amazed churchgoers in an surprise performance when he stepped in to save the day at a lunchtime concert. Father-of-two John Pierce brought tears to the eyes of a dazzled audience as he sang famous opera songs perfectly. Father of two, John Pierce was decorating inside a Church in Essex with his father-in-law Jim Earls. The Maldon United Reformed Church holds a free monthly lunchtime concert for people in the town, but last week’s performance was plunged into doubt after the planned act fell ill.