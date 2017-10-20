Drone Footage Gives Aerial View of Prototype Border Walls at US-Mexico Border

Contractors worked in 95-degree heat on October 16 to complete prototype border wall sections near the US-Mexico border, the Arizona Republic reported on October 18.The eight prototypes are all between 18 and 30 feet high, US Customs and Border Protection said, and are “designed to deter illegal crossings”.The agency has released this aerial footage, shot on October 17. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs via Storyful