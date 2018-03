The last thing yo expect when you go to the linen cupboard is to find a snake staring back at you, but that’s jut what happened for snake catcher Stuart McKenzie’s latest client.The man from Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast was called to a home in Mount Mellum, Queensland, to remove the offending serpent, which turned out to be a tree snake. Credit: The Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast via Storyful