Armed Carjackers Pull Woman and Baby Out of Houston Car

Houston Police released security camera footage of an armed carjacking on Monday, October 16.This video shows four people leaving their vehicle and approaching a minivan, before one of them opened fire on the street and another pulled a woman and her 11-month-old niece out of the vehicle. Police said three suspects then left in the victim’s car, while the remaining one fled on foot but was later arrested. The apprehended suspect faces murder and other charges. The woman and baby were not hurt.The carjacking was related to a homicide nearby on the same day, when a 53-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man injured, ABC reported. Credit: Houston Police via Storyful