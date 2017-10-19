News

Man Wanted After Dropping Elbow on Pedestrian Who Fell on Footpath

A night of drinking and celebrations on July 9 ended with bruised ribs and shoulders for a 20-year-old man who fell on the footpath in Rockhampton and then had an unknown man deliberately drop an elbow on his back.Queensland Police released mobile phone footage on October 16 of the incident. In the video, filmed by one of the two friends who reported the incident to the police, shows one of the men keeled over the footpath opposite a Subway after a night out; another man then drops his elbow on his back and leaves the area.Police said the incident occurred around 4 am, at the corner of East and Williams street. The offender was described as about 175 centimetres tall, medium build, with dark brown hair and a short beard. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful

