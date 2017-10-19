News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

The Talk - 'Destiny's Child' Michelle Williams Candid on Depression; 'I was suicidal'

Michelle Williams opens up about her struggles with depression, sharing, "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that, 'I've been suffering from depression.' I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on...I've been suffering since the age of 13, I didn't know what to call it, I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time [Destiny's Child], suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Matthew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like 'y'all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you're about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about.' So I was like, "maybe I'm just tired." She continues, "It got really bad...I was suicidal." I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy." Sheryl Underwood; "That's what happened to my husband, that he was suicidal, and he couldn't come out of that valley of depression, so I'm really glad you're talking about this right now."

Latest

0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0325_1800_vic_fires
1:35

Malcolm Turnbull tours fire damaged farms in south west Victoria
0325_1800_nsw_facebookfind
1:45

Family thanks man who found their missing mother
0325_1800_vic_
1:48

Family pleads for help to find son's killer
0325_1800_nsw_march
2:09

America marches as one to protest gun violence
0325_1800_nsw_cashsplash
1:44

Premier and Opposition Leader campaigning in Penrith
0325_1800_nsw_crash
1:17

Blacktown residents pull survivors from burning car wreck
0325_1800_nsw_mehajer
1:00

Salim Mehajer in trouble for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'