The Talk - 'Destiny's Child' Michelle Williams Candid on Depression; 'I was suicidal'

Michelle Williams opens up about her struggles with depression, sharing, "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that, 'I've been suffering from depression.' I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on...I've been suffering since the age of 13, I didn't know what to call it, I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time [Destiny's Child], suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Matthew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like 'y'all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you're about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about.' So I was like, "maybe I'm just tired." She continues, "It got really bad...I was suicidal." I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy." Sheryl Underwood; "That's what happened to my husband, that he was suicidal, and he couldn't come out of that valley of depression, so I'm really glad you're talking about this right now."