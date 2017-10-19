Elderly Pedestrian Hit by Car in Box Hill

Police are searching for a car they said hit a 92-year-old man trying to cross Rose St in Box Hill, Victoria, on Saturday, September 16, at about 8pm.The man was with a female companion and after being hit, the driver did not stop to check or assist.The victim was taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” but has since recovered to a stable condition and is still in hospital.Police said the offending car is “similar to a small SUV or station wagon.” Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful